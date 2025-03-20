Amundi Cuts Stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Amundi cut its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,593 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Kohl’s by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 66,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 40,238 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 253,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 91,590 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 149.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,572,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,671,000 after buying an additional 9,925,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 451,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 59,979 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, EVP Feeney Siobhan Mc sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total value of $53,769.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,928.55. This represents a 2.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $8.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.92. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $7.96 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

