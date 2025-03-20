Amundi Grows Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Amundi boosted its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,262 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Green Plains by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Green Plains by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $5.28 on Thursday. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $341.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

