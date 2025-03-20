Amundi Grows Stock Holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Amundi lifted its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,747 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in JOYY were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in JOYY by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 156,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 52,590 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JOYY by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,757 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after buying an additional 33,009 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JOYY in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. 36.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JOYY alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. StockNews.com lowered JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

JOYY Price Performance

NASDAQ YY opened at $46.88 on Thursday. JOYY Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $1.01. JOYY had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About JOYY

(Free Report)

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.