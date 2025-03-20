Amundi Has $659,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Amundi increased its position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 191.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hilltop by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Hilltop by 36.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of HTH opened at $30.61 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.67 and a one year high of $35.32. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.98.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Hilltop ( NYSE:HTH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hilltop

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.