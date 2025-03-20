Amundi Has $753,000 Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Amundi decreased its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,580 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Synaptics by 44.9% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Synaptics by 111.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 79,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 42,101 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Synaptics by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,991,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

In other Synaptics news, insider Ken Rizvi bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.15 per share, with a total value of $248,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,614.50. The trade was a 14.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Synaptics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Synaptics Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $65.67 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

