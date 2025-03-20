Amundi Has $798,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Amundi reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 169.8% during the third quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 384,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after acquiring an additional 241,950 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.8% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 37,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

IEMG opened at $55.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.