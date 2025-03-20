Amundi Has $908,000 Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Amundi increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 186.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,027 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 33.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 98.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gibraltar Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day moving average is $65.85. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $55.31 and a one year high of $81.90.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

