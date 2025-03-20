Amundi Invests $653,000 in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 24,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 66.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in NETGEAR by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,566 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Trading Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $715.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.98 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $31.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). NETGEAR had a net margin of 1.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NETGEAR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Charles J. Prober sold 10,929 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $291,148.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,526,806.32. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Murray Bryan sold 3,848 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $92,044.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,032 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,325.44. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.