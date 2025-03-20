Amundi Purchases 2,540 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Amundi lifted its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.20.

Amdocs stock opened at $89.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.16. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.00 and a 200 day moving average of $87.14.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.19). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 48.72%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

