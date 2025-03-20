Amundi Raises Holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Amundi raised its holdings in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 202.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,013 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Interface were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TILE. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,308,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Interface by 688.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,873,000 after buying an additional 224,395 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,498,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 176.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 101,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of Interface stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. The trade was a 7.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $748,125. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Interface Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.18. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.05.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $335.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Interface in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

