Amundi Sells 1,736 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Amundi trimmed its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,573,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,231,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,199,000 after purchasing an additional 227,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 775,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,298,000 after buying an additional 189,860 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.67 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.04.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRNT. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

