Amundi Sells 31,378 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Amundi trimmed its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 31.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,378 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Jamf were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAMF. Quarry LP raised its stake in Jamf by 130.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jamf by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Jamf by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Jamf during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jamf from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $13.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.39. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.56.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 36,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $492,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,775 shares in the company, valued at $4,048,101.75. The trade was a 10.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anthony Grabenau sold 3,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $52,365.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,058.27. This represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,453 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

