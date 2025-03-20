Amundi Sells 9,378 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Amundi lowered its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,378 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Webster Financial by 45.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total value of $459,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total value of $780,728.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,988.56. This represents a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $52.12 on Thursday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $39.34 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.40 and its 200 day moving average is $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.53 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 36.61%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

