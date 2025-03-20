Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Holdings Raised by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 12,050.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACA opened at $81.77 on Thursday. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.75 and a 12-month high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.47%.

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

