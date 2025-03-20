ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ATI by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,563,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,031,000 after purchasing an additional 191,823 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $765,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ATI by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,993,000 after purchasing an additional 61,999 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in ATI by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after buying an additional 11,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its stake in ATI by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of ATI from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE:ATI opened at $52.30 on Thursday. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.57 and a 200-day moving average of $58.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. ATI had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total value of $657,459.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,261.54. This represents a 27.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

