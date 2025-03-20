Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Given a C$22.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.50 price target on Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AYA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$21.25 to C$20.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$24.00 price objective on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.97.

Shares of AYA stock opened at C$13.29 on Wednesday. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$10.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 157.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.83.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Senior Officer Alex Ball sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.08, for a total transaction of C$241,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Ugo Landry-Tolszczuk sold 38,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$435,761.85. Insiders sold a total of 152,835 shares of company stock worth $1,761,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

