Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 159,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,670 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LGOV. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 128,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,587.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 87,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 86,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 938,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,033,000 after buying an additional 137,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGOV opened at $21.57 on Thursday. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.