Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 15,639 Shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,639 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 85.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 31,352 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 77.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 128,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 789,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 235,971 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 675.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 586,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,188,000 after purchasing an additional 511,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Nurix Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $530,000.

Insider Activity

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 2,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total transaction of $55,798.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,549 shares in the company, valued at $785,047.65. The trade was a 6.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $73,246.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,349.45. This represents a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,326 shares of company stock valued at $213,449 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NRIX. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research began coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NRIX stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.18. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.08). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.65% and a negative net margin of 354.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

