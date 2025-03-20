Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 2,640 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Bell Bank raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGV opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $109.62.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

