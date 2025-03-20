Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Amundi grew its position in Boot Barn by 1,496.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 27,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 26,237 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in Boot Barn by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,440,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In related news, CEO John Hazen sold 6,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.98, for a total value of $965,456.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,282.26. This represents a 61.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Boot Barn from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Boot Barn from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $181.00 target price (up from $179.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.92.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $105.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.98. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $176.64.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

