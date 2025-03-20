Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Holdings Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 150.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at $365,258.56. This trade represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 over the last ninety days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $69.21 on Thursday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $80.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.59.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

BYD has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

