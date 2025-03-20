Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Position Boosted by Amundi

Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,785 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 179,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 123,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,272,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,880,000 after buying an additional 218,444 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 460,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 220,176 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 668,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 200,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,617,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BDN. StockNews.com cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.72 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.32. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $6.54.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.16. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.40% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Equities analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.63%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.