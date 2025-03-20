Briaud Financial Planning Inc Buys 505 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 253.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,450,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,491,000 after purchasing an additional 319,730 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a market capitalization of $668.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.