Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BC. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Brunswick from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley raised Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Insider Activity

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $28,426.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,949.65. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BC opened at $56.76 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.54. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $54.97 and a one year high of $96.65.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

