CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Position Increased by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 4,844.4% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE:KMX opened at $70.80 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.83 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 10,000 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $837,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,292.26. The trade was a 46.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 120,513 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $10,031,502.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,123,292.92. This trade represents a 39.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 264,467 shares of company stock worth $21,915,445 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.45.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

See Also

