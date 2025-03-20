Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 16,314.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 114.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 8,394.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Performance

Carter’s stock opened at $40.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.84 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $859.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.82 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 62.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Carter’s from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carter’s

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter’s, Inc engages in the business of brand marketing of young children’s apparel. It operates through the following segments: the United States (US) Retail, US Wholesale, and International. The US Retail segment includes selling products through retail stores and ecommerce websites. The US Wholesale segment focuses on wholesale partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.