Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 23,738 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 712,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $18,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $18.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.80. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

IDYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.