Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 73,110 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 622,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,110 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $25.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 97.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $54.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.31 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FOXF. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.