Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 53,096 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 677,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 53,096 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $18,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COHU. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Cohu by 25.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,134,000 after purchasing an additional 647,828 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,016,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,076,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. Finally, 272 Capital LP raised its stake in Cohu by 167.9% in the third quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 157,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 98,496 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COHU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The company has a market cap of $799.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

