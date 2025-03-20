Cooke & Bieler LP Has $54.94 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 46.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 229,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197,323 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $54,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JPM opened at $239.21 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $179.20 and a twelve month high of $280.25. The stock has a market cap of $668.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $337,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,377 shares in the company, valued at $13,606,323.93. This represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,326 shares of company stock worth $12,448,445 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

