Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,065 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCRN. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.61 price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.74, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.44. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.