Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DBD. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

DBD stock opened at $43.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.17. Diebold Nixdorf has a 52-week low of $30.37 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.90 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.25). Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that Diebold Nixdorf will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Emanuel R. Pearlman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total transaction of $87,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,200. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBD. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,272,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,780,000 after buying an additional 350,808 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 446,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after acquiring an additional 162,975 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after acquiring an additional 153,511 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 2,379.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 119,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,159,000 after acquiring an additional 115,033 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 460.1% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 120,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after acquiring an additional 99,220 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

