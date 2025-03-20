Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Cantor Fitzgerald Analyst Says

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $99.00 to $132.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 145.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Disc Medicine from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $83.00) on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Disc Medicine from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a report on Friday, March 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.80.

Shares of NASDAQ IRON opened at $53.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.03. Disc Medicine has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $68.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Disc Medicine news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $171,162.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,947.40. This trade represents a 4.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Yen-Wen Yu sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $87,873.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,491.90. This represents a 3.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,617 shares of company stock worth $19,182,953 in the last ninety days. 4.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 358.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,866,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after buying an additional 1,459,434 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,170,000 after buying an additional 467,988 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,421,000 after buying an additional 262,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine by 39.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 827,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,683,000 after buying an additional 235,115 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Disc Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,579,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

