Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DLB. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $3,395,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,257.36. This represents a 39.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 18,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total transaction of $1,517,633.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,037.50. This represents a 32.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,121 shares of company stock valued at $5,501,324. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.69. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.53%.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

