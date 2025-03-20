Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 175.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $719,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,264,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 608.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 57,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

DFIN opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $156.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.20 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%.

Insider Transactions at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, CEO Daniel Leib sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $1,253,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,831,676.74. The trade was a 4.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $48,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,527.92. This represents a 2.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

