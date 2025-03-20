Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) had its target price upped by National Bankshares from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Eldorado Gold

ELD opened at C$22.53 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$17.52 and a twelve month high of C$26.32. The firm has a market cap of C$3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.37.

In related news, Director George Raymond Burns sold 7,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$148,853.56. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Dennis Dick sold 9,275 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.22, for a total value of C$187,540.50. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,924 shares of company stock worth $631,537. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp is a gold and base metals producer with mining, development and exploration operations in Turkey, Canada, Greece and Romania. It has a portfolio of high-quality assets and long-term partnerships with local communities. Some of its projects include Kisladag, Efemcukuru, Skouries; Perama Hill and Certej projects.

