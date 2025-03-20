EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,136 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 133.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 484.9% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $15.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.94.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

