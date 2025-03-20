EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 325 Shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (NASDAQ:HERD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HERD. World Equity Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 26,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 57,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 25,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Stock Performance

HERD stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. The firm has a market cap of $92.06 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Cuts Dividend

Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th.

The Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds ETF (HERD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Cash Cows Fund of Funds index. The fund tracks an index of five equally-weighted funds focused on companies in developed markets with high free cash flow yields. HERD was launched on May 3, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

