EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 522 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 51.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $161,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,430,321.30. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $39.66 and a 52 week high of $54.25.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.295 dividend. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.25%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

