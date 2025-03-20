EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $97.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $93.64 and a 12-month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.6159 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.66%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

