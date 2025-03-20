EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $67,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 150,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 10,472 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $923,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equity Residential by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 483,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,714,000 after buying an additional 263,622 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Shares of EQR stock opened at $69.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.48 and a 12 month high of $78.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Equity Residential

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 9,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total transaction of $683,728.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,106.67. The trade was a 26.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 642 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $46,262.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,340.34. This represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,763 shares of company stock worth $1,424,217. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.