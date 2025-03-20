EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of MacKenzie Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Price Performance
Shares of MKZR stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16.
MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.
