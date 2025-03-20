EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of MacKenzie Realty Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, World Equity Group Inc. bought a new position in MacKenzie Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of MKZR stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,814.75. This trade represents a 100.65 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders bought 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $180,450 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is a REIT which focused on investing in multifamily housing and office real estate properties located principally in the United States. MacKenzie Realty Capital Inc is based in ORINDA, Calif.

