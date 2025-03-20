EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 614 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 9.6% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.36.

PBF Energy Price Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.97 and a 12-month high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.62.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. Analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $1,098,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 29,355,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,409,265.06. This represents a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 721,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,269,600 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PBF Energy Profile



PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

