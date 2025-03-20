EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 523 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,138,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,315 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 622,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 41,466 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 747,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after acquiring an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,553,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,885,000 after acquiring an additional 398,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 target price on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.23.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP opened at $33.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $251,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,637.79. The trade was a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab purchased 3,619,600 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,385,350 shares of company stock worth $2,755,891,890. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

