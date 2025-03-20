First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Acquired by Amundi

Amundi increased its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) by 187.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 33,666 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of FCF stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $12.41 and a 12 month high of $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.84.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 20.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.50 price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCF

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Free Report)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.