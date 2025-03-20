First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,858 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,222,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,381,000 after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $673,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 250,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,701,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,961,000 after purchasing an additional 62,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bankshares

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.12 per share, with a total value of $210,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 949,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,341,909.52. This represents a 0.64 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.72.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 29.69%. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.