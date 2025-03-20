Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Five Star Bancorp were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 25.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 22,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Five Star Bancorp by 81.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Five Star Bancorp from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.50 price target on shares of Five Star Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Five Star Bancorp Price Performance

Five Star Bancorp stock opened at $28.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.54. Five Star Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $607.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Five Star Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Five Star Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Five Star Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Star Bancorp

In related news, Director Donna Lucas acquired 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $75,339.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,320.68. The trade was a 28.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Eugene Beckwith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,410,525.25. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Northern California. It accepts various deposits, such as money market accounts, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and time deposits.

