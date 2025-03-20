Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 67.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,327,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flowers Foods by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 886,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,312,000 after purchasing an additional 32,320 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 586,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.8 %

FLO stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.20. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.10.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Featured Stories

