Founders Financial Alliance LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.7% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Miller Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $861,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 325,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 48,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbend Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. The trade was a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total value of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,737,529.04. The trade was a 19.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,326 shares of company stock valued at $12,448,445 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $239.21 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.11. The stock has a market cap of $668.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.33%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

