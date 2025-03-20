HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 13,135 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.23% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $4,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 78,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

DFNL stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day moving average of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $259.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

